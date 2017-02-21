Menu
Pixies announce new US tour dates for September and October

They'll be joined on the road by Sunflower Bean and Mitski

by
on February 21, 2017, 10:45am
pixies

Later this week, Pixies are set to kick off an extensive world tour behind their latest album, Head Carrier. In anticipation, the band has lined up even more dates, including a new leg of US shows scheduled for September and October. They’ll be joined by Sunflower Bean and Mitski, who will serve as the tour’s supporting acts.

(Read: The Highs and Lows of the Pixies)

Pixies 2017 Tour Dates:
02/25 – Tokyo, JP @ Hostess Club Weekender
02/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theatre
03/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
03/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
03/07 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion
03/09 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena
03/10 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena
03/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
03/16 – Cape Town, ZA @ Rock on the Lawns
03/18 – Johannesburg, ZA @ Rock on the Lawns
04/21 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre *
04/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Open Air *
04/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *
04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre *
04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre *
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory *
04/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
05/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs *
05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *
05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
05/06 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre *
05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live Amphitheatre *
05/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National **
05/11 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC **
05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live **
05/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre **
05/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre **
05/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues **
05/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues **
05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Ballroom **
05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory **
05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall **
05/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
07/06 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park ^
07/07 – Jodrell Bank, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/09 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park
07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival
07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/25 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
07/26 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
07/28 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival
07/29 – Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne
07/30 – Saint-Nazaire, FR @ Festival Les Escales
08/02 – Colmar, FR @ Foire Aux Vins
08/03 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/04 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten
08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park
08/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out Festival
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
09/19 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall $
09/22 – Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theater $
09/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage $
09/24 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre $
09/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre $
09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis $
09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $
09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $
10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts
10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre $
10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE $
10/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore $
10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live #
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #
10/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #
10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House #
10/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland #
10/18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore #

* = w/ Public Access TV
** = w/ Cymbals Eat Guitars
^ = w/ Kings of Leon
$ = w/ Sunflower Bean
# = w/ Mitski

