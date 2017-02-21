Pixies announce new US tour dates for September and October

Later this week, Pixies are set to kick off an extensive world tour behind their latest album, Head Carrier. In anticipation, the band has lined up even more dates, including a new leg of US shows scheduled for September and October. They’ll be joined by Sunflower Bean and Mitski, who will serve as the tour’s supporting acts.

(Read: The Highs and Lows of the Pixies)

Pixies 2017 Tour Dates:

02/25 – Tokyo, JP @ Hostess Club Weekender

02/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theatre

03/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

03/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

03/07 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion

03/09 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena

03/10 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena

03/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

03/16 – Cape Town, ZA @ Rock on the Lawns

03/18 – Johannesburg, ZA @ Rock on the Lawns

04/21 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre *

04/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Open Air *

04/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre *

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre *

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory *

04/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs *

05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/06 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre *

05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live Amphitheatre *

05/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National **

05/11 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC **

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live **

05/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre **

05/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre **

05/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues **

05/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues **

05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Ballroom **

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory **

05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall **

05/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **

07/06 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park ^

07/07 – Jodrell Bank, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/09 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park

07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival

07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/25 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

07/26 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

07/28 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival

07/29 – Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne

07/30 – Saint-Nazaire, FR @ Festival Les Escales

08/02 – Colmar, FR @ Foire Aux Vins

08/03 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/04 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten

08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out Festival

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

09/19 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall $

09/22 – Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theater $

09/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage $

09/24 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre $

09/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre $

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis $

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre $

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE $

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore $

10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live #

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #

10/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House #

10/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland #

10/18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore #

* = w/ Public Access TV

** = w/ Cymbals Eat Guitars

^ = w/ Kings of Leon

$ = w/ Sunflower Bean

# = w/ Mitski