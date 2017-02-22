The heart wants what it wants … but unfortunately, sometimes at the most inconvenient moments. Perhaps you’ve just escaped from a particularly devastating relationship or about to pick up and move across the country. POWERS — the rising alt-pop duo comprised of Mike Del Rio and Crista Ru — have felt the strain of such an ordeal, which they recount on their aptly titled new single “Heavy”.

“I love your love…I surrender…” Ru sings in the opening moments of the track, detailing the way in which a new and unexpected crush has swept her off her feet, threatening to destroy an already existing relationship. Flexing their expert songwriting chops — Del Rio and Ru have worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Selena Gomez — the intoxicating number features an arrangement that’s equal parts ’90s alt-rock (think The Cardigans’ “Lovefool”) and disco pop.

In a statement to Consequence of Sound, Del Rio offers more details on the true-to-life story behind the track:

“‘Heavy’ is about being addicted to something or someone that you know is bad for you… I had an experience where I fell so hard for this girl while in a long distance relationship with someone that I really loved. It was the first time in my life where I was having a legit battle between logic and desire. I didn’t want to screw up a relationship that I knew was healthy just for something that was purely sexual. But it drove me crazy because I wanted to be around this girl and we tried to keep it platonic but she would always put me back in the same predicament every time we hung out. It was ridiculous, we couldn’t be just friends, so we stopped hanging and I had to just keep the fantasy tucked away in the back of my mind.”

Stream “Heavy” below.

The track is taken from POWERS’s upcoming debut album, Alpha, due out April 7th via Republic Records. The group is set to headline the NYLON MUSIC tour beginning next month.

POWERS 2017 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

03/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

03/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall Marlin Room

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

03/25 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

03/27 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/28 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Stop