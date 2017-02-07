Prince’s band The Revolution announce US reunion tour dates

In the wake of Prince’s death last year, his iconic backing band The Revolution reunited for a trio of tribute shows in the musician’s native Minneapolis. Today, the group has announced it will reconvene once again for a string of US tour dates in April.

The short stint includes concerts in Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia, and follows their involvement at Celebration 2017, a four-day Prince event at Paisley Park. According to Billboard, the tour will feature The Revolution’s Purple Rain-era lineup in guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brownmark, keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman, and drummer Bobby Z.

The Revolution formed in 1979 and have been credited on a number of Prince albums, including 1984’s Purple Rain, 1985’s Around the World in a Day, and 1982’s 1999. They officially disbanded in 1986.

The Revolution 2017 Tour Dates:

04/20-23 – Chanhassen, MN @ Prince’s Celebration 2017

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/27 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/28 – New York, NY @ B.B. King’s

04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Below, watch The Revolution perform “Purple Rain” at one of their 2016 reunion shows.