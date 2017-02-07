Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Prince’s band The Revolution announce US reunion tour dates

Purple Rain-era lineup to hit the road this spring

by
on February 07, 2017, 11:00am
0 comments
prince-the-revolution-tour-dates

In the wake of Prince’s death last year, his iconic backing band The Revolution reunited for a trio of tribute shows in the musician’s native Minneapolis. Today, the group has announced it will reconvene once again for a string of US tour dates in April.

The short stint includes concerts in Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia, and follows their involvement at Celebration 2017, a four-day Prince event at Paisley Park. According to Billboard, the tour will feature The Revolution’s Purple Rain-era lineup in guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brownmark, keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman, and drummer Bobby Z.

The Revolution formed in 1979 and have been credited on a number of Prince albums, including 1984’s Purple Rain, 1985’s Around the World in a Day, and 1982’s 1999. They officially disbanded in 1986.

The Revolution 2017 Tour Dates:
04/20-23 – Chanhassen, MN @ Prince’s Celebration 2017
04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
04/27 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/28 – New York, NY @ B.B. King’s
04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Below, watch The Revolution perform “Purple Rain” at one of their 2016 reunion shows.

Previous Story
M.I.A. to curate Meltdown Festival 2017
Next Story
Vince Staples’ new album due out “very soon”
No comments
More Stories