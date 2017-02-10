Queens of the Stone Age to make live return at Fuji Rock Festival

Fuji Rock, Japan’s largest annual music festival, returns July 28th – 30th. This year’s lineup is especially impressive, highlighted by Queens of the Stone Age’s first live performance of 2017. As previously reported, the band is working on a new studio album, possibly with Dave Grohl.

Also playing Fuji Rock are Björk, LCD Soundsystem, Aphex Twin, Lorde, The xx, Father John Misty, Rhye, Bonobo, Sampha, and Sturgill Simpson. Many more acts are still to come, so stay tuned.

The festival takes place at the Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, and you can find more information via the festival’s website.