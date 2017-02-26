R.I.P. Bill Paxton, legendary actor from Twister, Aliens, and Titanic, has died at 61

Bill Paxton, legendary actor and filmmaker with iconic roles in everything from James Cameron’s Aliens to Ron Howard’s Apollo 13, died Saturday at the age of 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family statement reads at TMZ, adding that he celebrated an “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury and their two children.