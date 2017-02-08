R.I.P. Richard Hatch, Battlestar Galactica star has died at the age of 71

Richard Hatch, the actor who starred in the original Battlestar Galactica series and the Syfy remake, has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

Fans of sci-fi likely know Hatch from his portrayal of Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica series, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 1979. When the series was reimagined on Syfy in 2003, Hatch returned in the role of Tom Zarek.

Prior to Battlestar Galactica, the actor appeared in television shows including All My Children and Hawaii Five-O. He had a special fondness for the Battlestar universe, though, writing five novels based on the series and its characters.

Hatch died at his home in Santa Clarita, CA, with his son Paul by his side.