R.I.P. Warren Frost, Twin Peaks and Seinfeld actor has died at 91

Veteran TV actor was the father of Twin Peaks creator Mark Frost

on February 17, 2017, 11:44pm
Warren Frost

Warren Frost, a career television actor known for his roles in Twin Peaks and Seinfeld, has died at the age of 91.

Frost passed away Friday morning after a lengthy illness, according to his son, Mark, who himself is known for co-creating Twin Peaks alongside David Lynch.

On Twin Peaks, Warren Frost played the town’s physician, Will “Doc” Hayward. He appeared in 30 episodes during the show’s original two-season run and will be seen in the forthcoming revival coming to Showtime.

Frost also had a notable role in Seinfeld playing Mr. Ross, the father of George Costanza’s fiancee Susan Ross.

Over the course of his fifty-year career, Frost also appeared in Matlock, The Larry Sanders Show, and As the World Turns.

In the early years of his life, Frost was a member of the US Navy an served in Europe during the Normandy landings.

In a statement issued by Mark, he said of his father, “From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others. We’re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did.”

 

