Rae Sremmurd will forever be tied to the Fab Four thanks to “Black Beatles”, the 2016-dominating single which features lines about “John Lennon lenses” and being related to Paul McCartney. Last night, the hip-hop duo forged yet another connection, as they performed the hit song on The Late Late Show exactly 53 years after The Beatles graced the same stage as part of their famed Ed Sullivan Show debut.

“Fifty-three years ago today, the Beatles made their live American television debut on this stage,” host Stephen Colbert said prior to Slim Jimmy and Swae Lee’s flashy, exuberant performance, which included accompaniment from house band Jon Batiste & Stay Human. The only thing missing from the historically significant staging was Macca doing the #MannequinChallenge. Maybe next year.

Replay it up above. “Black Beatles” is off Rae Sremmurd’s 2016 album, SremmLife 2.