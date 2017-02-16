Photo by David Brendan Hall

Raekwon has shared a new song from his forthcoming album The Wild. Titled “Purple Brick Road”, the track features G-Eazy and is produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. “As I shift gears with my diversity, I want fans to see another side of a Champion,” Rae said in a statement. “G-Eazy is a master writer and he helped me create the greatest vision any artist could ask for; another great recipe from my skillful cookbook.” Check it out below.

Rae will release The Wild on March 24th via ICEH20/EMPIRE. Scroll down to check out the full tracklist, which features contributions from Lil Wayne, Andra Day, and Cee-Lo Green. As Rae describes it: “This album is a circus of emotions. I hope you get a great seat to what I will display on The Wild. Get ready…”

The Wild Tracklist:

01. The Wild (Intro)

02. This Is What It Comes Too

03. Nothing

04. Skit (Bang Head Right)

05. Marvin (feat. Cee-Lo Green)

06. Can’t You See

07. My Corner (feat. Lil Wayne)

08. Skit (Fuck You Up Card)

09. M & N (feat. P.U.R.E.)

10. Visiting Hour (feat. Andra Day)

11. Skit (Bang Fall Down)

12. The Reign

13. Crown of Thorns

14. Purple Brick Road (feat. G-Eazy)

15. You Hear Me

16. Bang Outro