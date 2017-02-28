Regina Spektor has been on a tear since releasing seventh studio effort Remember Us to Life last September. She’s issued a handful of music videos from the LP, performed on A Prairie Home Companion, and covered Bob Dylan while partaking in Los Angeles’ massive Women’s March in January. It doesn’t look as though the songwriter has plans to slow down any time soon either, as she made an appearance on Seth Meyers on Monday.

Critiquing our current social and political landscape, Spektor let loose an impassioned rendition of “The Trapper and the Furrier”. “What a strange, strange world we live in/ Where the good are damned and the wicked forgiven,” she sang while leading the charge and banging down on her piano. “Those who don’t have lose, those who got get given/ More, more, more, more.” Replay it up above.

