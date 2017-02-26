Report: Feist to release new album in April

It looks like Leslie Feist is on the verge of releasing a new album.

A new article published by The Huffington Post spotlights the singer’s charity initiative collecting backpacks for HIV-positive children in Malawi. As an aside, the article mentions that her new album is set for an April release. She’s also contributing vocals to Broken Social Scene’s reunion album.

Feist’s last release came in 2011 with Metals. Ahead of her new album, she’s confirmed an appearance at Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Music Festival in July.

Revisit Feist’s video for “The Bad in Each Other”: