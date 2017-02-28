Report: Lady Gaga to headline Coachella 2017

Coachella has reportedly booked Lady Gaga to replace Beyoncé as the festival’s Saturday night headliner, according to Billboard. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Sources with knowledge of the festivals plans tell Consequence of Sound that organizers had also reached out to Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Nine Inch Nails in the wake of Beyoncé’s postponement. Ultimately, though, they landed on Lady Gaga, who will become the first woman to headline the festival since Björk in 2007. Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, will instead headline the 2018 edition of the festival.

Festival organizers did not respond to our immediate request for comment.

Gaga joins an impressive 2017 lineup that includes fellow headliners Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar as well as Lorde, Bon Iver, The xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, New Order, Father John Misty, and Future Islands. The festival once again runs two weekends — April 14th – 16th and 21st – 23rd — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

More as we have it.