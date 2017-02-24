Ricky Gervais to embark on his first standup tour in seven years

Ricky Gervais might be a divisive figure in comedy these days, but he’s hard to disregard even if you’re not particularly into his aggressive, no-exceptions style about everything from religion to the constitutions of Hollywood stars. He might not be welcome at the Golden Globes anymore these days, but the comedian seems to have taken the current state of things in America and England alike to heart, as Gervais will be embarking on a world tour (okay, European/U.S. tour, so far) starting in March and stretching through October.

After recently returning to his breakthrough character, the obnoxious David Brent, in the recent Netflix release David Brent: Life on the Road, Gervais has announced his plans to tour, for the first time in seven years. We’re certainly living out a moment history rife with material for Gervais’ caustic observational comedy, a sentiment Gervais echoed in his statement accompanying the tour:

“I chose the best and worst year to return to stand up. It’s great in the sense that there’s lots of shit for me to rant about, but it’s bad in the sense that my ‘schtick’ has always been playing the arrogant, misinformed know-it -all, who says the wrong thing. It’s worked well for me. But now I worry half the room agrees with those things without seeing the irony. It’s a tricky one. Still. …. Humanity is turning out to be my best stand up yet. I think it’s because truth is so important now.”

The tour will kick off in Cardiff, Wales on March 6th and continue through the end of October, with U.S. stops in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets are currently available, and you can find Humanity’s full tour slate, as it currently stands, below:

Ricky Gervais 2017 Tour Dates

03/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

03/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

04/03 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

04/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

04/20 – Reykjavik, IC @ Harpa Reykjavík Concert Hall and Conference Centre

04/25 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions

05/02 – Glasgow, Uk @ Clyde Auditorium

05/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

05/21 – New York, NY @ Theater At Madison Square Garden

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

06/05 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ City Hall

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

06/13 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre Oxford

06/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

07/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena Copenhagen

10/04 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre