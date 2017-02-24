Ricky Gervais to embark on his first standup tour in seven years

Ricky Gervais might be a divisive figure in comedy these days, but he’s hard to disregard even if you’re not particularly into his aggressive, no-exceptions style about everything from religion to the constitutions of Hollywood stars. He might not be welcome at the Golden Globes anymore these days, but the comedian seems to have taken the current state of things in America and England alike to heart, as Gervais will be embarking on a world tour (okay, European/U.S. tour, so far) starting in March and stretching through October.
After recently returning to his breakthrough character, the obnoxious David Brent, in the recent Netflix release David Brent: Life on the Road, Gervais has announced his plans to tour, for the first time in seven years. We’re certainly living out a moment history rife with material for Gervais’ caustic observational comedy, a sentiment Gervais echoed in his statement accompanying the tour:
“I chose the best and worst year to return to stand up. It’s great in the sense that there’s lots of shit for me to rant about, but it’s bad in the sense that my ‘schtick’ has always been playing the arrogant, misinformed know-it -all, who says the wrong thing. It’s worked well for me. But now I worry half the room agrees with those things without seeing the irony. It’s a tricky one. Still. …. Humanity is turning out to be my best stand up yet. I think it’s because truth is so important now.”
The tour will kick off in Cardiff, Wales on March 6th and continue through the end of October, with U.S. stops in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets are currently available, and you can find Humanity’s full tour slate, as it currently stands, below:
Ricky Gervais 2017 Tour Dates
03/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
03/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
04/03 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall
04/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
04/20 – Reykjavik, IC @ Harpa Reykjavík Concert Hall and Conference Centre
04/25 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions
05/02 – Glasgow, Uk @ Clyde Auditorium
05/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
05/21 – New York, NY @ Theater At Madison Square Garden
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
06/05 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ City Hall
06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse
06/13 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre Oxford
06/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
07/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
07/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena Copenhagen
10/04 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre