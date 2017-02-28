Menu
Ride announce North American summer tour dates

To coincide with the release of their first album in two decades

on February 28, 2017, 12:30pm
Photo by Andrew Ogilvy

British shoegaze pioneers Ride are coming to North America for a handful of dates ahead of their first new album in 20 years. The band has lined up a short leg of concerts for the month of July, with Toronto, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia among the cities included on the upcoming itinerary.

Due out this summer, Ride’s forthcoming album serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 1996’s Tarantula. It features production from Erol Alkan (Franz Ferdinand, Kindness) and mixing from Alan Moulder, who worked on Ride’s first two LPs as well as releases from Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. Thus far, the UK outfit has teased the as-yet-untitled LP with a pair of songs in “Charm Assault” and “Home is a Feeling”.

Check out the full schedule below.

Ride 2017 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
03/22 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC Radio 6 Festival
07/13 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival
07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
07/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
07/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
07/23 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

In addition, Ride have put together a playlist of some of their influences, including Beach Boys, Cocteau Twins, Ennio Morricone, Boards of Canada, Joni Mitchell, R.E.M., The Stooges, and Public Enemy.

