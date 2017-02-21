Photo by Andrew Ogilvy

Reunited shoegaze purveyors Ride have confirmed plans for a new album, their first in over 20 years. Today, they shared the first track, “Charm Assault”. Listen below.

In a statement, frontman Andy Bell described “Charm Assault” as “a pretty straightforward expression of frustration and disgust at the people who currently run our country. The tour in 2015 was a good way of reminding us what we were good at in the first place and ‘Charm Assault’ feels like a natural continuation from our peak. When we started writing together again we tried to imagine we’d kept on making music all this time, and this was just the latest one.”

The as-yet-unannounced LP is due out this summer through Wichita Recordings. Erol Alkan (Franz Ferdinand, Kindness) produced the album, which is currently being mixed by Alan Moulder.

Ride’s last full-length effort was 1996’s Tarantula.