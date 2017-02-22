Following one of the most anticipated tours of 2015, shoegaze veterans Ride are now nearing closer to the release of their first album in two decades. Already they’ve teased with Tuesday’s political-minded “Charm Assault”; 24 hours later, Ride are back with a second offering in “Home is the Feeling”.

Though only a little over three minutes long, it’s sprawling in ambition, a gorgeous type of cut that could swallow you whole if you just let it. Hear the song for yourself below.

The follow-up to 1996’s Tarantula is due out sometime this summer via Wichita Recordings. Erol Alkan (Franz Ferdinand, Kindness) produced the LP, while Alan Moulder, who worked on Ride’s first two LPs, handled mixing duties.