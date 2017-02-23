Yesterday, 20th Century Fox released a cast photo from Alien: Covenant in anticipation of a special sneak peek airing during tonight’s episode of Legion. The clip has now arrived online, and it’s far more extensive than anyone would have predicted.

The five-minute scene, entitled “Prologue: Last Supper”, finds the crew of the colony ship Covenant enjoying one last hurrah before entering cryosleep. The preview introduces Michael Fassbender’s android Walter, Danny McBride’s Tennessee, James Franco’s Captain Branson, and Katherine Waterston’s Daniels, as well as the returning Noomi Rapace (Elizabeth Shaw). Though their names aren’t revealed, the clip also features Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and the other crewmates. Watch it above.

Ridley Scott returns to the director’s chair for this latest Alien sequel/prequel, which follows the first large-scale colonization mission of mankind. Of course, the distant planet they’re heading towards hides some nasty surprises. Find the official synopsis below.

“The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19th. Watch the film’s latest trailer below.