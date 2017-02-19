Roger Waters considers performing Pink Floyd’s The Wall on US-Mexico border

Though Roger Waters did not write Pink Floyd’sThe Wall as an allegory about any real-life structure, the band’s 1979 opus subsequently took on such an interpretation. In July 1990, Waters performed the album in Berlin, Germany to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall eight months earlier. Now, he’s planning a similar concert in protest of Donald Trump’s planned wall separating the southern border between the US and Mexico.

Speaking to AFP, Waters explained that The Wall is “very relevant now with Mr. Trump and all of this talk of building walls and creating as much enmity as possible between races and religions. He noted the the album is “about how detrimental building walls can be on a personal level, but also on broader levels.”

Thus, Waters is prepared to stage a performance of the album near where Trump’s wall is to be built.

“There will first need to be an awakening against these far-right policies. The sewers are engorged by greedy and powerful men as I speak to you,” Waters added. “Music is a legitimate place to express protest, musicians have an absolute right, a duty, to open their mouths to speak out.”

Waters previously likened Trump’s candidacy to the rise of Adolph Hitler in 1930s Germany, calling Trumpism “just as dangerous” as Fascism. At recent concerts, he’s mocked America’s new president by depicting him as a dildo-loving Nazi with a micro-penis.

Already Waters is planning a new solo album which he’s described as “part magic carpet ride, part political rant, part anguish.” He’ll support the release by embarking on an extensive North American tour this summer. He’s also open to a reunion of Pink Floyd.

Watch Waters perform “Another Brick in the Wall”: