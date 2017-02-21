Roger Waters expands “US + Them” North American tour, bringing total number of shows to 54

Photo by Ben Kaye

Roger Waters has expanded his upcoming “US + Them” North American tour. Of the 11 newly announced dates, the Pink Floyd legend will visit Oakland, San Antonio, New Orleans, Milwaukee, and Cleveland. He’s also booked additional dates in Denver and Los Angeles after the initial ones sold out. Overall, the tour now stretches 54 shows taking place between May and October.

Arriving four years after Waters’ record-breaking world tour of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, the forthcoming jaunt promises all new material from his upcoming solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, along with Pink Floyd favorites and other relics. He’ll accompany the music with a “high class, state-of-the-art audio visual production and breathtaking quad sound.”

See the updated itinerary below. In related news, Waters recently said he’s considering a full performance of The Wall on the US-Mexico border in protest of Donald Trump’s suckiness.

Roger Waters 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

05/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

06/10 – Oakland, CA@ Oracle Arena

06/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

07/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

07/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

07/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center

08/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

08/04 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/15 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

09/16 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

09/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

09/24 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena