Roger Waters expands “US + Them” North American tour, bringing total number of shows to 54

Photo by Ben Kaye
Roger Waters has expanded his upcoming “US + Them” North American tour. Of the 11 newly announced dates, the Pink Floyd legend will visit Oakland, San Antonio, New Orleans, Milwaukee, and Cleveland. He’s also booked additional dates in Denver and Los Angeles after the initial ones sold out. Overall, the tour now stretches 54 shows taking place between May and October.
Arriving four years after Waters’ record-breaking world tour of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, the forthcoming jaunt promises all new material from his upcoming solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, along with Pink Floyd favorites and other relics. He’ll accompany the music with a “high class, state-of-the-art audio visual production and breathtaking quad sound.”
See the updated itinerary below. In related news, Waters recently said he’s considering a full performance of The Wall on the US-Mexico border in protest of Donald Trump’s suckiness.
Roger Waters 2017 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
05/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
06/10 – Oakland, CA@ Oracle Arena
06/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
07/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
07/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center
08/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
08/04 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/15 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
09/16 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
09/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
09/24 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena