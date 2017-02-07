Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Rosie O’Donnell is “available” to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live

A casting choice that would be sure to infuriate President Trump

by
on February 07, 2017, 4:05pm
0 comments
rosie-steve-1

Perhaps nobody can get under the skin of President Donald Trump like Rosie O’Donnell, the actress and View co-host who Trump first targeted after she criticized his leadership of the Miss USA pageant. That was more than 10 years ago, and since then Trump has repeatedly called her a “pig,” belittled her accomplishments, and even disparaged her at a presidential debate.

So what better way to ruffle his dirty, matted feathers than to have her get involved in Saturday Night Live’s political satire, which has proven to be a thorn in Trump’s side. After a Twitter follower floated the idea of her playing white nationalist/Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on an upcoming episode, O’Donnell said she was open to the idea.

Bannon was spoofed on last Saturday’s episode, being portrayed as the Grim Reaper hovering just over the shoulder of Alec Baldwin’s Trump. O’Donnell would be an even more effective choice, what with the rumors that it was “Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes.” Imagine how he’d react to O’Donnell, a bitter enemy, playing his right-hand man.

raw Rosie ODonnell is available to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live

Of course, O’Donnell wants to make it clear that this is all just speculation.

Still, it’s something we’d love to see. And, lest we forget, O’Donnell also does a pretty great Trump.

Previous Story
Anna Wise breaks out interpretative dance moves in video for new track “Coconuts” — watch
Next Story
Trailer for Michael Bolton’s Valentine’s Day Netflix comedy special is absurd, kinda sexy — watch
No comments
More Stories