HBO’s wildly entertaining nerd-com Silicon Valley returns for its fourth season on Sunday, April 23rd. In anticipation, a new teaser trailer has made its way online, which you can watch above. It’s soundtracked by Run the Jewels’ “Talk to Me”.

(Read: Top 25 TV Shows of 2016)

By the looks of it, Richard (Thomas Middleditch) has become bored of his middle-out compression platform and is eyeing a new project. “A new internet,” as he explains. Understandably, his colleagues don’t seem to be onboard with the idea.

The trailer also confirms that T.J. Miller remains a free man after punching a Trump-loving cab driver in the face. So good news all around.