Ryan Adam asks James Corden “Do You Still Love Me?” — watch

Another stunning late night performance in support of Prisoner

by
on February 24, 2017, 12:53pm
Prisoner is Ryan Adam’s most passionate work in years, and he’s continuing to bring that energy to his live promotion of the record. After performing the spirited single “Do You Still Love Me?” on Fallon last week, he unfurled the track once again on the Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night. Check out the replay above.

(Read: Ranking: Every Ryan Adams Album From Worst to Best)

All these late night appearances should be getting fans plenty hyped for Adams’ massive upcoming tour. The alt-country hero will hit the road beginning March 5th and stay there all the way through September 22nd. He’ll make stops at Gasparilla Music FestivalShaky Knees Music Festival, and NOS Alive Festival along the way, and you can find his complete itinerary here.

