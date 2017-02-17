Ryan Adams announces North American tour, including shows with Jenny Lewis

Today brings the release of Ryan Adams’ excellent new album, Prisoner. In support, he’s mapped out an extensive tour, including a newly announced leg of North American dates. Over the course of his travels this summer, Adams will play a pair of shows with Jenny Lewis and visit iconic venues like the Beacon Theatre in New York, Red Rocks in Morrison, CO, and the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. See the full itinerary — which also includes an intimate shows at US record stores as well as dates in Australia, Europe, and the UK — below.

Those looking for something a little more immediate can tune into The Tonight Show this evening as Adams is set to appear as the musical guest. And at the crack of midnight PST on Sunday, February 19th, he’ll take over Apple’s Beats One Radio for the premiere episode of his new show, The Midnight Wave. Exciting times to be a fan of RA.

Ryan Adams 2017 Tour Dates:

02/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

02/20 – Longbeach, CA @ Fingerprints Music

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba Records

03/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National +

03/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National +

03/08 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium +

03/09 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center +

03/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse +

03/12 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

03/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +

05/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

05/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/10 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

05/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Civic Theatre

05/23 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

05/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

06/01 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theater

06/02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/22 – Calgary, AB @ Jubilee

06/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee

06/25 – Victoria, BC @ Alix Goolden Hall

06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/29 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Cruilla

07/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/04 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/17 – Beacon, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/08 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall

09/09 – Cork, IE @ Olympia Theater

09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

09/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/17 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One

09/18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

09/22 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

+ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis

Watch Adams’ video for “Do You Still Love Me?”: