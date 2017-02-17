Ryan Adams announces North American tour, including shows with Jenny Lewis

Today brings the release of Ryan Adams’ excellent new album, Prisoner. In support, he’s mapped out an extensive tour, including a newly announced leg of North American dates. Over the course of his travels this summer, Adams will play a pair of shows with Jenny Lewis and visit iconic venues like the Beacon Theatre in New York, Red Rocks in Morrison, CO, and the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. See the full itinerary — which also includes an intimate shows at US record stores as well as dates in Australia, Europe, and the UK — below.
Those looking for something a little more immediate can tune into The Tonight Show this evening as Adams is set to appear as the musical guest. And at the crack of midnight PST on Sunday, February 19th, he’ll take over Apple’s Beats One Radio for the premiere episode of his new show, The Midnight Wave. Exciting times to be a fan of RA.
Ryan Adams 2017 Tour Dates:
02/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade
02/20 – Longbeach, CA @ Fingerprints Music
02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba Records
03/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National +
03/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National +
03/08 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium +
03/09 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center +
03/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse +
03/12 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
03/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +
05/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
05/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/10 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
05/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Civic Theatre
05/23 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
05/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
06/01 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theater
06/02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/22 – Calgary, AB @ Jubilee
06/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee
06/25 – Victoria, BC @ Alix Goolden Hall
06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
06/29 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Cruilla
07/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/04 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/17 – Beacon, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/08 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall
09/09 – Cork, IE @ Olympia Theater
09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
09/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/17 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One
09/18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
09/22 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
+ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers
^ = w/ Jenny Lewis
Watch Adams’ video for “Do You Still Love Me?”: