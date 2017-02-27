Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Ryan Adams covers Bruce Springsteen’s Oscar-winning anthem “Streets of Philadelphia” — watch

As part of BBC 6 Music's celebration of all things 1994

by
on February 27, 2017, 1:25pm
0 comments
screen-shot-2017-02-27-at-12-12-19-pm

Over the past few weeks, a number of critics have pointed out that Ryan Adams’ latest gem, Prisoner, shares a sound with some of Bruce Springsteen’s ’80s works, namely 1984’s Born in the U.S.A. and 1987’s Tunnel of Love. So, it’s not very surprising to see the singer-songwriter trek a few years ahead and tackle one of The Boss’ greatest songs in “Streets of Philadelphia”.

Nevertheless, there’s a reason: BBC Radio’s 6 Music is celebrating 1994 this Friday, March 3rd, and seeing that Springsteen’s moody ballad for 1993’s Philadelphia won an Oscar in 1994, it makes sense why Adams would revisit the anthem. Naturally, the guy nails the song with ease, doing away with the synths for a bare-bones rendition that’s all acoustic and vocals.

Watch the performance below and revisit the original shortly after.

Previous Story
Will Smith is a hard-nosed cop in a fantasy world in the first teaser for Netflix’s Bright — watch
Next Story
Cadence Weapon and Kaytranada serve up entrancing new anthem “My Crew (Woo)” — listen
No comments
More Stories