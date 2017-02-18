Fresh off the release of Prisoner and the announcement of a North American tour featuring dates with Jenny Lewis, alt country hero Ryan Adams appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the lead single from the album, “Do You Still Love Me?”.

(Read: Every Ryan Adams Album From Worst to Best)

With Adams’ familiar shaggy hair covering his eyes, the singer-songwriter shredded his way through the appearance while passionately belting out the heartfelt lyrics to the song. Replay the performance above.

He also performed “To Be Without You” as a web exclusive, which you can see below.