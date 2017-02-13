Big week for Ryan Adams. On Friday, he’ll finally drop his critically-acclaimed gem Prisoner, and soon he’ll hit the road in support. Before all that, however, he stopped by Marc Maron’s garage for a little one-on-one with the host. Together, the two talked about Adams’ experience opening for The Rolling Stones, working with legendary musician and producer Don Was, growing up with awesome rock ‘n’ roll-loving family members, flirting with other genres throughout his varied career, and how history has re-shaped the way he actually experienced 9/11 in New York City. Listen to the full podcast here.