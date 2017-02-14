Ryan Adams’ stunning new album, Prisoner, is now streaming in full

Ryan Adams’ excellent new album, Prisoner, is streaming in advance of its February 17th release date. Listen in full below (via NPR).
Prisoner is Adams’ sixteenth album to date following 2014’s self-titled release. It was written in the aftermath of his divorce from singer Mandy Moore. Sonically, he found inspiration in ’80s rock music from AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, and ELO.
(Read: Ranking Ryan Adams’ Albums From Worst to Best)
In his review, Matt Melis calls Prisoner a “stunning scrapbook that captures heartbreak in an intimate array of snapshots, a collection that marks his most accomplished record since Heartbreaker.”
Listen to Prisoner:
Prisoner Tracklist:
01. Do You Still Love Me?
02. Prisoner
03. Doomsday
04. Haunted House
05. Shiver And Shake
06. To Be Without You
07. Anything I Say To You Now
08. Breakdown
09. Outbound Train
10. Broken Anyway
11. Tightrope
12. We Disappear