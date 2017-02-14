Ryan Adams’ stunning new album, Prisoner, is now streaming in full

Ryan Adams’ excellent new album, Prisoner, is streaming in advance of its February 17th release date. Listen in full below (via NPR).

Prisoner is Adams’ sixteenth album to date following 2014’s self-titled release. It was written in the aftermath of his divorce from singer Mandy Moore. Sonically, he found inspiration in ’80s rock music from AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, and ELO.

(Read: Ranking Ryan Adams’ Albums From Worst to Best)

In his review, Matt Melis calls Prisoner a “stunning scrapbook that captures heartbreak in an intimate array of snapshots, a collection that marks his most accomplished record since Heartbreaker.”

Listen to Prisoner:

Prisoner Tracklist:

01. Do You Still Love Me?

02. Prisoner

03. Doomsday

04. Haunted House

05. Shiver And Shake

06. To Be Without You

07. Anything I Say To You Now

08. Breakdown

09. Outbound Train

10. Broken Anyway

11. Tightrope

12. We Disappear