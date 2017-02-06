Sean Spicer: “SNL has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate”

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw Melissa McCarthy debut an on-the-mark impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The frighteningly accurate sketch received universal acclaim … with one notable exception: Spicer himself.

Though his suits may be two sizes too big, it seems Spicer’s skin is as thin as the man he calls his boss. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Donald Trump’s minister of propaganda said SNL “could dial back” its portrayal of him.

However, Spicer took more issue with the show’s cold opening, which saw Alec Baldwin reprise his impersonation of our so-called president. The especially stinging sketch mocked Trump’s recent phone calls with world leaders, while also portraying White House chief strategist the country’s actual president, Steve Bannon, as the Grim Reaper

“Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate,” Spicer responded. “SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

Revisit the two sketches in question below.