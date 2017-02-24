Showtime’s Twin Peaks to take over SXSW with Kyle MacLachlan, Neko Case, free pie and coffee

Austin isn’t exactly known for its damn fine coffee, but it will be come South by Southwest. Details have been revealed for a Twin Peaks event being held March 16th and 17th at the Showtime House inside Clive Bar.

Celebrating the forthcoming Twin Peaks revival, the Showtime House will play home to two days of music, cherry pie, and pop-up experiences. The Rainey Street venue will be transformed into a Twin Peaks lodge with premium merchandise, a photo booth, and themed cocktails. There will also be performances from Neko Case, Real Estate, Julie Byrne, Tame Impala’s Cameron Avery, M. Ward, Ought’s Tim Darcy, and Let’s Eat Grandma. You can find the full bill and schedule down below.

Next to the venue will be a Double R Diner pop-up shop opening at noon each day to hand out free High Brew Coffee and Tiny Pies cherry pie. From opening until 1:00 PM, Voodoo Doughnuts will also be serving up special Twin Peaks-themed doughnuts. What’s more, Special Agent Dale Cooper himself, Kyle MacLachlan, will make an appearance on Thursday evening.

RSVP for access to the event here.

Twin Peaks is set to premiere on Showtime on May 21st. David Lynch wrote and directed each episode with co-founder Mark Frost. In addition to MacLachlan, returning cast members include Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), David Patrick Kelly (Jerry Horne), Richard Beymer (Ben Horne), Miguel Ferrer (FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Michael Horse (Deputy Hawk), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson), Log Lady (Catherine Coulson), Denise Bryson (David Duchovny), Gordon Cole (David Lynch), Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), and Russ Tamblyn (Dr. Larence Jacoby).

A slew of big-name actors and musicians will also be appearing in the 18-episode limited series, including Trent Reznor, Eddie Vedder, Sky Ferreira, Ruth Radelet, and Sharon Van Etten, and actors like Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Judd, Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Monica Bellucci, and Tim Roth.