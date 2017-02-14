Sky Ferreira to perform with Blondie and Garbage at the Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Philip Cosores

Two of the finest female-led rock bands, Blondie and Garbage, will soon head out on the road together this summer. For one special date at the Hollywood Bowl, they’ll be joined by another leading lady in Sky Ferreira.

Ferreira will open the July 9th concert, marking her first confirmed live performance of 2017. The pop singer has focused much of her recent efforts on her fledgling acting career, nabbing roles in Elvis & Nixon, Lords of Chaos, and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival. She teased a summer 2016 release for an album called Masochism, but that has yet to surface.

Ferreira’s show with Blondie and Garbage is part of KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Blondie and Garbage 2017 Tour Dates

07/05 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery %

07/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater %

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %^

07/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield %

07/14 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre %

07/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts %

07/19 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino %

07/21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom %

07/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival %

07/25 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark #

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for Performing Arts #

07/28 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre #

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

07/30 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

08/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

08/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

08/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena #

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom #

% = w/ John Doe & Exene Cervenka

^ = w/ Sky Ferreira

# = w/ Deap Vally