Slayer announce summer tour with Lamb of God and Behemoth

Photo by David Brendan Hall

This summer, heavy metal stalwarts Slayer will embark on a six-week North American tour alongside Lamb of God and Behemoth. The fun commences July 12th in Bemidji, MN and includes dates in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and parts elsewhere. Along the way, all three bands will also appear at the Chicago Open Air Festival. See the complete docket below.

Slayer 2017 Tour Dates:

04/28 – San Salvador, SV @ Anfiteatro CIFCO

05/01 – San Jose, CR @ Parque Viva

05/03 – Bogota, CO @ Gran Carpa Americas

05/06 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Maximus Festival

05/08 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi OnStage

05/13 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Maximus Festival

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

06/04 – La Coruna, ES @ Pelikano

06/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu

06/08 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

06/10 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival

06/11 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels AB

06/15 – Nickselsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/17 – Hockenheim, DE @ Matapaloz Festival

06/18 – Clisson, FR @ Hell Fest

06/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

06/23 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

06/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

07/12 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center *^

07/13 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

07/15 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival

07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *^

07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *^

07/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *^

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory Outdoors *^

07/25 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *^

07/27 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden *^

07/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion *^

07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium *^

08/01 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater *^

08/02 – Denver, CO @ 1st Bank Center *^

08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel *^

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *^

08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *^

08/11 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater *^

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *^

08/14 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Events Center *^

08/15 – Fort McMurray, AB @ SMS Equipment Stadium *^

08/17 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *^

08/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *^

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *^

* = w/ Lamb of God

^ = w/ Behemoth