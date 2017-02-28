Slayer announce summer tour with Lamb of God and Behemoth

Photo by David Brendan Hall
This summer, heavy metal stalwarts Slayer will embark on a six-week North American tour alongside Lamb of God and Behemoth. The fun commences July 12th in Bemidji, MN and includes dates in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and parts elsewhere. Along the way, all three bands will also appear at the Chicago Open Air Festival. See the complete docket below.
Slayer 2017 Tour Dates:
04/28 – San Salvador, SV @ Anfiteatro CIFCO
05/01 – San Jose, CR @ Parque Viva
05/03 – Bogota, CO @ Gran Carpa Americas
05/06 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Maximus Festival
05/08 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
05/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi OnStage
05/13 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Maximus Festival
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
06/04 – La Coruna, ES @ Pelikano
06/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu
06/08 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
06/10 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival
06/11 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels AB
06/15 – Nickselsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/17 – Hockenheim, DE @ Matapaloz Festival
06/18 – Clisson, FR @ Hell Fest
06/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
06/23 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival
06/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival
06/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
07/12 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center *^
07/13 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
07/15 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival
07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *^
07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *^
07/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *^
07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory Outdoors *^
07/25 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *^
07/27 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden *^
07/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion *^
07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium *^
08/01 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater *^
08/02 – Denver, CO @ 1st Bank Center *^
08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel *^
08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *^
08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *^
08/11 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater *^
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *^
08/14 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Events Center *^
08/15 – Fort McMurray, AB @ SMS Equipment Stadium *^
08/17 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *^
08/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *^
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *^
* = w/ Lamb of God
^ = w/ Behemoth