Solange, James Blake, Father John Misty to play FORM Arcosanti 2017

Florida art rock outfit Hundred Waters have announced the 2017 lineup for FORM Arcosanti, their intimate music and art festival taking place each spring in the Arizona desert. This year’s edition is set for May 12th – 14th.

The lineup boasts Solange, James Blake (playing a solo piano set), Father John Misty, Future Islands, and Skrillex, who signed Hundred Waters to his OWSLA imprint in 2012.

Other scheduled performers include Deafheaven, Tycho, Kelela, Mitski, Chelsea Wolfe, Thundercat, Omar Souleyman, The Haxan Cloak, SURVIVE, Moses Sumney, HEALTH, How to Dress Well, The Hotelier, Mount Eerie, Angel Deradoorian, Timber Timbre, Vieux Farka Toure, and Shamir.

Attendance is limited to a curated group of 1,500 people who submit a short application on the FORM website. A limited number of Patron Packages are also available for $1150 per person and guarantees admittance to the festival. FORM also offers full scholarships to select applicants in financial need.