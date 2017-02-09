Soulwax announce new album, FROM DEEWEE, recorded earlier this week in just one take

Back in November, Soulwax returned with “TRANSIENT PROGRAMS FOR DRUMS AND MACHINERY” their first single in over a decade. It turns out the track is from a much larger project, a brand new album called FROM DEEWEE. Due out March 24th, the LP was recorded in just two days ago (February 7th) in one take at their Deewee Studio in Ghent, Belgium.

According to a press release, the forthcoming effort is based on their Transient Program For Drums and Machinery show, which Soulwax took out on the road last year. FROM DEEWEE sees the electronic two-piece recreating much of that stage setup — including instruments and musical personnel — in hopes of capturing the magic of that live event.

Though Soulwax put out the soundtrack to 2016’s Belgica film, FROM DEEWEE marks the long-awaited follow-up to 2004’s Any Minute Now and its companion remixes album, 2005’s Nite Versions.

Below, revisit “TRANSIENT PROGRAMS FOR DRUMS AND MACHINERY”.

FROM DEEWEE Artwork: