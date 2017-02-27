Soundgarden announce US tour dates, confirm work on new album

Soundgarden have announced their first US tour in three years. Additionally, they’ve confirmed work on a new studio album, the follow-up to 2012’s reunion LP, King Animal.

The tour commences April 28th in Tampa, Florida and includes a series of headlining dates alongside festival appearances at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville, Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival, and Columbus, Ohio’s Rock on the Range. For the standalone shows, they’ve tapped The Dillinger Escape Plan to appear in support. See the full itinerary below.

Along with the upcoming album and tour, Soundgarden will release a deluxe reissue of their debut full-length, 1988’s Ultramega OK, on March 10th.

Soundgarden 2017 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTV Rockfest

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

04/30 – Ft Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/05 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/06 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

05/07 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

05/12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma