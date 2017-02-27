Soundgarden announce US tour dates, confirm work on new album

Soundgarden have announced their first US tour in three years. Additionally, they’ve confirmed work on a new studio album, the follow-up to 2012’s reunion LP, King Animal.
The tour commences April 28th in Tampa, Florida and includes a series of headlining dates alongside festival appearances at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville, Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival, and Columbus, Ohio’s Rock on the Range. For the standalone shows, they’ve tapped The Dillinger Escape Plan to appear in support. See the full itinerary below.
Along with the upcoming album and tour, Soundgarden will release a deluxe reissue of their debut full-length, 1988’s Ultramega OK, on March 10th.
Soundgarden 2017 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTV Rockfest
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
04/30 – Ft Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/05 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/06 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
05/07 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
05/12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest
05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest
05/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma