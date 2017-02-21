Spoon announce 2017 tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall
New album, new tour. It’s that simple.
On March 17th, Spoon will release their 10th studio album, Hot Thoughts, through Matador. So, it makes sense that they’ll hit the road and gallop across the world to venues and music venues.
Below, you’ll find a healthy mix of North American and international dates, including a pair of US dates with Belle & Sebastian. If you notice, there’s a gap around late July and early August, which all but confirms an appearance at Lollapalooza.
Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:
02/27 – London, UK @ 100 Club
03/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ The Main (SXSW)
03/23 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
03/25 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom
04/27 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
04/28 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
05/02 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
05/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
05/05 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Arts School
06/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*
08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian
* = w/ Andrew Bird
Revisit their new title track for fun below.