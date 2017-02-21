Spoon announce 2017 tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall

New album, new tour. It’s that simple.

On March 17th, Spoon will release their 10th studio album, Hot Thoughts, through Matador. So, it makes sense that they’ll hit the road and gallop across the world to venues and music venues.

Below, you’ll find a healthy mix of North American and international dates, including a pair of US dates with Belle & Sebastian. If you notice, there’s a gap around late July and early August, which all but confirms an appearance at Lollapalooza.

Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:

02/27 – London, UK @ 100 Club

03/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ The Main (SXSW)

03/23 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

03/25 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom

04/27 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

04/28 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

05/02 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

05/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Arts School

06/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*

08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian

* = w/ Andrew Bird

Revisit their new title track for fun below.