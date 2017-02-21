Photo by Zackery Michael

Spoon are doubling down on the Hot Thoughts action today. Following the announcement of 2017 tour dates, the Austin indie rockers have let loose a brand new single called “Can I Sit Next To You” as well as its accompanying music video.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Whereas Spoon kept things percolating on the excellent title track (one of the best songs in the month of January, in fact), this latest offering finds Britt Daniel & co. gliding at a more steady, swaggering pace. The whole thing’s got a different kind of sex appeal than its predecessor, one highlighted by funky guitar and bass bits and, later, some synth-y wizardry that sounds like the band’s just about ready to pull you into another dimension.

The black-and-white visual, directed by Beck and Bob Dylan associate Marcel Dzama, incorporates a lot of the track’s sexy surreality, as it features masked lovers and beasts brandishing bouquets of flowers. See the oddball clip for yourself down below.

Hot Thoughts, the follow-up to 2014’s They Want My Soul, arrives on March 17th through Matador Records.

Hot Thoughts Tracklist:

01. Hot Thoughts

02. WhisperI’lllistentohearit

03. Do I Have to Talk You Into It

04. First Caress

05. Pink Up

06. Can I Sit Next to You

07. I Ain’t the One

08. Tear It Down

09. Shotgun

10. Us