St. Vincent is Record Store Day’s 2017 ambassador

Record Store Day will mark its 10th anniversary on April 22nd, and they’ve chosen a worthy ambassador to serve as the face of the celebration: St. Vincent. Madame Annie Clark becomes the first female musician to hold the title, following a line that has included Jack White, Metallica, Dave Grohl, Chuck D, and Josh Homme.

The appointment is the latest move in what’s shaping up to be another big year for St. Vincent. Her directorial debut, XX, recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and she’s promised her highly anticipated follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album will “be the deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done.” “It is with deep honor and humility that I accept this ambassadorship,” she said in a press release. “Rest assured I do not take my duties lightly.”

To prove just how seriously she’s taking the position, she’s released an announcement video via Funny or Die. The clip opens with a bit of miscommunication, as St. Vincent mistakenly believes she’s been appointed ambassador to a tiny island in northern Russia called Recorstorda. She learns the culture, the dialect, and even gets into full regalia before heading off to the embassy — otherwise known as a record store. Watch below.

Despite the typo, one of RSD’s co-founders, Carrie Colliton, explained in a statement why St. Vincent is the perfect ambassador: “Being the Ambassador of Record Store Day is meant to be fun and a little silly, and I think it’s fantastic that we’re celebrating this year with a woman who can be both those things while being a respected musician and record store regular as well. It’s a damn good fit.”