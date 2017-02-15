St. Vincent photo by Robert Altman/NYPics

As of Sunday, the rights to Prince’s music are no longer exclusive to TIDAL, making the legendary artist’s catalog available on all major streaming sources. St. Vincent decided to make good use of the newly accessible material by paying tribute to His Royal Badness on the latest episode of her Beats 1 radio show, Mixtape Delivery Service.

The episode heard Annie Clark playing some of her favorite Prince tracks, including “Sign O’ the Times”, “Sometimes It Snows in April”, “Joy in Repetition”, and “Erotic City”. Fellow Beats 1 hosts Zane Lowe and Elton John also stopped by to request their personal favorite songs.

Clark also spent some of the airtime recounting her favorite Prince stories. In the preview clip below, you can hear her talk about the time he surprised her by attending her New York City concert in 2014. “I guess Daniel Mintseris, my keyboard player, spent the entire show looking at Prince,” she said through laughter. “Yeah, so that whole show is a blur. I just remember fear, basically.”

You can listen to the entire episode of Mixtape Delivery Service over at Beats 1.