Though a proud product of South Carolina, Stephen Colbert has long been a resident of Montclair, New Jersey. Fully embracing his adopted home, he’s been a staunch supporter of its local arts scene, particularly the annual Montclair Film Festival. At an ’80s-themed fundraiser for the event on Saturday night, Colbert once again lent his voice to the cause by delivering a cover of the Talking Heads classic “Once in a Lifetime”.

Though admittedly not one of his best musical performances, Colbert did a fine imitation of David Byrne, goofy dance moves and all. Sure, he slipped on the timing a bit and his backup singers weren’t doing him any favors, but the spirited rendition clearly delighted the fundraising crowd. And of course, he still found time for a political jab, as he finished his performance by saying, “All remaining donations, if there’s anything left over, are going to go to victims of the Bowling Green massacre.” Gotcha, Kellyanne.

Watch the video above.