Who would have ever thought Netflix’s little throwback show to the ’80s would have anything to do with the Super Bowl? Nevertheless, here we are, and several millions of dollars later, the world now has its first true look at the second season of last year’s top television show: Stranger Things. Along with offering a glimpse of our favorite Monster-fighting misfits — including Eleven (!) — the trailer confirms an air date. Appropriately, season two will arrive on October 31st, a.k.a. Halloween.

Even after watching the trailer, we don’t know a whole lot about what’s going down, and that’s probably a good thing. However, series co-creator Matt Duffer has previously stated that season two will “explore the repercussions of everything that happened” in the first season. Based on the titles for each of the forthcoming nine episodes — specifically, “Madmax”, “The Boy Who Came Back To Life”, “The Pumpkin Patch”, “The Palace”, “The Storm”, “The Pollywog”, “The Secret Cabin”, “The Brain”, and “The Lost Brother” — it’s quite clear the world is about to get a whole lot bigger than Hawkins, Indiana.

Returning to the fold are Winona Ryder (Joyce), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Cara Buono (Karen) and Matthew Modine (Martin Brenner). Joe Keery (Steve) and Noah Schnapp (Will) have been promoted to series regulars, while new cast members include Paul Reiser (Aliens, Mad About You), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies), Linnea Berthelsen, Sadie Sink, and Dacre Montgomery.

Watch the teaser above and turn up your volume to Eleven.