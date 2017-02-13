Stranger Things will likely run four or five seasons, “have a really finite ending”

There’s no shortage of TV shows that wowed upon their release, but soon chugged into irrelevance due to poor plotting or creative differences backstage. Just look at Heroes or Twin Peaks (though, 20 years later, the latter is finally ready to redeem itself). Ross and Matt Duffer, the creators of last year’s Netflix hit Stranger Things (our pick for Best TV Show of 2016), are determined to not to travel down that same path.

“I want it to have a really finite ending,” explained Matt Duffer in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top.”

As such, the brothers are forecasting four or five seasons of the show. Still, Ross Duffer kept the door open for changes, adding. “Everything changes as we move forward, so we’ll see.” They would know, after all; the show was originally envisioned as a one-season anthology prior to Netflix green-lighting more episodes.

As we’ve already seen, the second season looks to take place around Halloween, and will see new the arrival of new characters played by Paul Reiser and Sean Astin, both veterans of crossover horror hits. The Duffers envision season two unfolding like a full-length movie; where it goes from there is up in the air. “Hopefully you’ll come to the end of season two and feel fully satisfied and want more but you’ll feel like it has come to a conclusion,” continued Ross. “But also we’ve laid the groundwork for further seasons.”

Keep S U R V I V E around and never kill Dustin and we’re good.