Stream Frank Ocean’s surprise Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio

Last night, Frank Ocean treated fans to the release of a new single called “Slide”, a collaboration with Calvin Harris and Migos. Blessings keep falling in our laps, though, as the R&B crooner has just debuted his very own Beats 1 radio show dubbed, blonded Radio.

The surprise announcement came this afternoon via Beats 1’s Twitter account. The episode featured music curated by Vegyn, Roof Access, and Federico Aliprandi, all artists who’ve worked with Ocean in various capacities over the years. Additionally, Jay Z came on the show to talk about tech, hip-hop, and beyond. “Back in the day it used to be specific hip-hop clubs, now every club is a hip-hop club,” the Brooklyn rapper said. (If you’ll remember, the two linked up on Jay’s Magna Carta Holy Grail track “Oceans”.)

Listen to the entire first episode of blonded Radio here, and see the full playlist below.

Ocean didn’t seem to physically appear on the program, and it’s unclear whether Blonded Radio will become a regular thing on Apple Music’s Beats 1 roster. Ocean’s partnership with the music platform should come as no surprise, however, as both his 2016 albums, Blonde and Endless, were featured as Apple Music exclusives upon release.

blonded Radio Episode 1 Playlist:

Frank Ocean – “Nights”

Kodak Black – “Tunnel Vision”

Future – “I’m So Groovy”

Migos – “Get Rght Witcha”

Calvin Harris – “Slide” (feat. Frank Ocean and Migos)

Nao – “Bad Blood”

OutKast – “Humble Mumble” (feat. Erykah Badu)

Céline Dion – “All by Myself”

The Isley Brothers – “Highways of My Life”

Prince – “Adore”

Prince – “The Beautiful Ones”

Miles Davis / Robert Glasper – “Song for Selim” (feat. KING)

Sade – “Love Is Stronger Than Pride”

Yussef Kamaal – “Yo Chavez”

Esperanza Spalding – “Judas”

The Notorious B.I.G. – “I Got a Story to Tell”

Ty Dolla $ign – “Back Up”

Frank Ocean – “Pink + White”

Air – “Alone in Kyoto”

Pixies – “Hey”

Dirty Projectors – “Cool Your Heart”

Stevie Wonder – “Heaven Is 10 Zillion Light Years Away”

Michael Jackson – “I Can’t Help It”

Nina Simone – “Mr. Bojangles”

Clams Casino – “32 Levels” (feat. Lil B and Joe Newman)

Teen Suicide – “Wild Things Run Free”

Aphex Twin – “Flim”

Frank Ocean – “Self Control”

Ola Pang – “Glimmer”