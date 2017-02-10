Fifty Shades Darker, a movie made to titillate suburban 40-somethings, landed in theaters today with the thud of a half-used bottle of lube. It’s…not good. In its wake is the film’s soundtrack, which features bright, sultry tracks from millennial artists like Tove Lo, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Nick Jonas instead of, like, Harry Connick, Jr. or whoever.

The soundtrack boasts a new collaboration between Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, as well as new songs from Sia, The-Dream, John Legend, and more. There’s no sign, however, of Miguel’s shitty rendition of “Crazy In Love” from the trailer. The soundtrack is currently available for purchase, though you can see if it tickles your fancy (or paddles your fanny) first by streaming the whole thing via Apple Music.

View the tracklist below.

Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. ZAYN & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

02. Halsey – Not Afraid Anymore

03. JRY (feat. Rooty) – Pray

04. Tove Lo – Lies in the Dark

05. Toulouse – No Running From Me

06. John Legend – One Woman Man

07. The-Dream – Code Blue

08. Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj – Bom Bidi Bom

09. Sia – Helium

10. Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson) – Cruise

11. Corinne Bailey Rae – The Scientist

12. José James – They Can’t Take That Away From Me

13. JP Cooper – Birthday

14. The Avener (feat. Mark Asari) – I Need a Good One

15. Joseph Angel – Empty Pack of Cigarettes

16. Anderson East – What Would It Take

17. Frances – What Is Love?

18. Danny Elfman – On His Knees

19. Danny Elfman – Making It Real