Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent blast Grammys: “Friendly reminder: don’t be racist”

Here’s a fun fact: In the Grammys’ 59-year history, only 10 black artists have won Album of the Year. That trend has become especially troublesome of late, as hip-hop masterpieces from Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Wayne all lost to the likes of Beck, Taylor Swift, and fucking Mumford and Sons. Twice in the last half decade, Beyoncé was robbed of Album of the Year. In 2015, the Grammys opted for Mr. Hansen’s Morning Phase over Queen Bey’s trailing-blazing self-titled LP. Even more egregious was the scene that unfolded Sunday night when Adele’s 25 bested the far superior Lemonade (a decision which Adele herself openly criticized). Lemonade did, however, win the Grammy for “Best Contemporary Urban Album.”

Sufjan Stevens was among those who noticed the irony in Beyoncé’s participation trophy. “Friendly reminder: don’t be racist,” Stevens wrote in a new post to his website, adding:

Q: WTF is “Urban Contemporary”?

A: It’s where the white man puts the incomparable pregnant black woman because he is so threatened by her talent, power, persuasion and potential.

St. Vincent’s Annie Clark subsequently tweeted Stevens’ post with the caption, “What Sufjan said.”

Frank Ocean, Kanye West, and Drake all boycotted last night’s ceremony over a lack of diversity among its nominees. Following Beyoncé’s snubbing, Solange tweeted a Tumblr post from Ocean critical of Grammys.