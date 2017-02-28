Photo by Shervin Lainez

Sylvan Esso have been building to the announcement of a follow-up to their self-titled debut for months. Last fall, they shared a pair of singles in “Radio” and “Kick Jump Twist”, the latter of which got a video just last month. Now the time has finally come, as Sylvan Esso have today announced their sophomore album, What Now.

Due out April 28th from Loma Vista Recordings, What Now comes three years after the duo’s debut LP. According to a press release, the effort “is both political and personal, and blurs the line between the two — What Now describes the inevitable low that comes after every high, fulfillment tempered by the knowledge that there is no clearly defined conclusion.”

That duality is expressed clearly in the chorus of the album’s latest single, “Die Young”. The low bopping groove of a song is about how falling in love can drastically change even the best laid plans. “I was gonna die young,” sings Amelia Meath, “Now I gotta wait for you, hun.” Take a listen via the song’s video below, which features a familiar face from the “Kick Jump Twist” clip.

Pre-orders for What Now are going on here and through the band’s website. Find the complete album info below.

What Now Album Artwork:

What Now Tracklist:

01. Sound

02. The Glow

03. Die Young

04. Radio

05. Kick Jump Twist

06. Song

07. Just Dancing

08. Signal

09. Slack Jaw

10. Rewind

In addition to the new record, Sylvan Esso have revealed a massive run of North American tour dates. After taking over South by Southwest in March and a short string of European shows in May, they’ll be back in the states for summer festival season. Around stops at Shaky Knees Festival, Boston Calling, and Eaux Claires Festival, they’ll play a run of East Coast shows with Lucy Dacus. The schedule stretches to the end of September and wraps with the band’s new one-day festival in their hometown of Pittsboro, North Carolina featuring tUnE-yArDs, Wye Oak, Helado Negro, Well$, and others.

Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday via the band’s website, with passes to the Pittsboro festival available here.

Sylvan Esso 2017 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (The Mohawk)

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (The Scoot Inn)

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Stubb’s)

05/02 – Berlin, DE @ Schwuz

05/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

05/04 – London, UK @ Village Underground

05/05 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

05/25 – Burtlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

06/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

06/16-17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

08/08 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium %

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %

08/11 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre %

08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %

08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore %

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %

08/17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune &

08/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune &

08/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre %

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern %

08/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park %

08/27 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Outdoors %

08/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

08/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater %

08/31 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

09/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater %

09/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater $

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE $

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom $

09/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! $

09/20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues $

09/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s $

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium $

09/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre $

09/25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note $

09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroadskc $

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom $

09/29 – Asheville, NC @ Exploreasheville.com Arena $

09/30 – Pittsboro, NC @ Shakori Hills !

* = w/ Lucy Dacus

^ = w/ Aero Flynn

# = w/ Field Report

% = w/ Flock of Dimes

& = w/ Dana Buoy

$ = w/ Helado Negro

! = w/ tUnE-yArDs, Wye Oak, Helado Negro, and Well$