Take a look inside Daft Punk’s pop-up shop/retrospective

On Sunday, Daft Punk will perform live for the first time in three years at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The French electronic duo is commemorating the occasion by opening up a week-long pop-up shop at 8818 Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, across the street from the Maxfield Gallery. The shop, which debuted last night and will remain open through February 19th, features official tour merchandise, Daft Punk-inspired artwork and clothing by notable designers, and an archival retrospective with instruments and props from various eras in the band’s history.

Some of the more extraordinary pieces on hand include the duo’s outfits from Discovery, Electroma, Alive 2007, Tron, and the 2014 Grammys. Also featured are the transparent instruments from 2013’s “Lose Yourself to Dance” video — and, of course, lots and lots of helmets.

Fans who made it in to last night’s VIP opening were treated to DJ sets by Skrillex and Todd Edwards. If you can’t make it to LA to check out the shop, Daft Punk have posted a video with some glimpses of what it looks like inside. Check it out below.