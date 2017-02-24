Taylor Bennett releases new album Restoration of an American Idol: Stream

Today, Chicago rapper Taylor Bennett has released his new album, Restoration of an American Idol. It’s streaming below via SoundCloud.

The follow-up to 2015’s Broad Shoulders full-length and its accompanying short film, the collection spans nine new tracks. Along with his big brother, Chance the Rapper, the album features collaborations with Jeremih, Lil Yachty, Raury, and producer to the stars Mike Will Made It. The closing cut is said to be an anthem for Bennett’s beloved hometown.

Restoration of an American Idol Artwork:

Restoration of an American Idol Tracklist:

01. Intro (feat. Princeton of Mindless Behavior)

02. Roof Gone

03. Grown Up Fairy Tales (feat. Chance the Rapper and Jeremih)

04. Favorite Colors (feat. Kyle and Luke Tennyson)

05. Play My Part (feat. Aubree Jenai)

06. New York Nights (feat. Stro and Jordan Bratton)

07. Nobody Tell a Name (feat. Raury)

08. Neon Lights (feat. Supa Bwe and Lil Yachty)

09. Outro (Chi-Town Anthem)