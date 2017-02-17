Terrence Malick used to release movies by the decade. Since 2011’s Tree of Life, however, he’s been downright prolific, having followed it up with 2012’s To the Wonder, last year’s Knight of Cups, and, now, this year’s Song to Song, for which a new trailer just dropped. Watch it above.

The film looks as lovely and lyrical as any Malick film, but emboldened by a music industry milieu that looks raucous. It doesn’t hurt that musicians like Florence Welch, Patti Smith, Lykke Li, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arcade Fire, and Black Lips all filmed scenes—keep a close eye out and you’ll catch Iggy Pop, shirtless as hell, in the trailer. Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman lead the powerhouse cast.

The film opens in March, and is set to premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival film festival, which is appropriate considering it’s set in Austin.