Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge join cast for Han Solo anthology movie

Production is alway underway on Disney’s Han Solo anthology film, and yet the studio continues to flesh out the cast.

According to Variety, Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) are both in negotiations to board the film. They’d join a cast that already includes Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover playing Han Solo and Lando Calrissian, respectively, along with Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

Phil Miller and Chris Lord (The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street) are directing the film, which has been tagged with a May 25th, 2018 release date.