The Avalanches announce tour dates with Empire of the Sun

The Avalanches have scheduled their first non-festival US shows since making their comeback with last year’s Wildflower. The electronic outfit will open for Empire of the Sun on two dates surrounding both bands’ appearances at Coachella this spring.

The concerts will both take place in Nevada, with a Las Vegas show on April 15th and one in Reno on the 16th. Interestingly, the 15th is the same day The Avalanches are scheduled for Coachella, which might indicate they have a relatively early set time at the festival if they’re planning to make the four-and-a-half-hour drive between gigs.

(Read: Coachella’s 2017 Lineup: One Day Later)

The Avalanches are also set to appear at Governors Ball in June, so perhaps we have a few East Coast dates to look forward to, as well. Find both The Avalanches and Empire of the Sun’s tour schedules below.

The Avalanches 2017 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas *

04/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino *

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

* = w/ Empire of the Sun

Empire of the Sun 2017 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Tepalcingo, MX @ Jardines de México

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas *

04/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino *

04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater #

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall #

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/11 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

05/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

05/13 – Cameden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

* = w/ The Avalanches

# = w/ Broods

Watch The Avalanches’ adorable video for “Because I’m Me” below.